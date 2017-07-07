After one reopens, another Halifax-area beach closed due to bacteria levels
Halifax Regional Municipality says Lake Echo Beach is closed to swimming till further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water.
After one HRM beach reopened to swimmers Friday, another is now closed.
“Beach supervisors test the water quality weekly at all supervised municipal beaches during the summer months,” the release says. “Recent test results indicate bacteria levels at the beach exceed Health Canada guidelines for recreational use.”
The municipality says it will advise when the beach reopens.