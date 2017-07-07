News / Halifax

Dartmouth beach reopened for swimming

Birch Cove Beach in Dartmouth was closed indefinitely earlier in the week “due to high bacteria levels in the water.”

A Dartmouth beach that was closed to swimming earlier this week has reopened, the municipality said Friday.

Birch Cove Beach was closed indefinitely on Wednesday “due to high bacteria levels in the water.”

A news release from Halifax Regional Municipality on Friday said, “follow up tests show the water is once again safe for swimming, as per Health Canada guidelines.”

Water quality is tested weekly during the summer at all supervised municipal beaches.

