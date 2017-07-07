Halifax mayor 'optimistic' the province will help fund transit projects along with federal spending

The mayor of Halifax says despite concerns, he’s "optimistic" that the provincial government will step up along with the federal government to help fund new transit projects like commuter rail.

In letters to each province and territory, Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi has announced new parameters for the Liberals' next round of federal infrastructure funding – $33 billion in spending over the next 11 years, mostly for public transit. Among the parameters are a cost-sharing scheme, and a requirement that the funding be used for new projects, rather than renovations or improvements.

“I think that in a lot of the work that we want to do – particularly on transit, things like commuter rail – these are new projects,” Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said in an interview.

“If there’s one piece of this that both pleases me but also concerns me, it’s that there’s going to be a lot of pressure on the province to be part of the funding.”

During this next round of funding, the federal government is requiring the provincial government’s involvement in municipal projects – including public transit. It’s mandated an arrangement where the feds kick in up to 40 per cent, the provinces pay a minimum of 33.33 per cent, and municipalities take care of the remainder.

Nova Scotia traditionally hasn’t funded transit. The province started paying Halifax $2 million annually two years ago, but during the first round of federal infrastructure funding, it didn’t put in any extra money.

But Savage said he’s “very optimistic that we can work with the province to maximize these opportunities.”

Savage pointed out that when Premier Stephen McNeil addressed council during the recent election campaign, he spoke about commuter rail “unprompted.”

“It’s obviously something that they’ve got their eye on as well,” Savage said.

He said he’d be pushing the province to fund transit projects up to 40 per cent, like his counterpart in Toronto, John Tory – but maybe not as publically.

“We definitely agree with the idea that the province should be a full and fair partner in these projects,” he said. “I just don’t want to put any ultimatums down to the provincial government at this time. I’d rather have conversations and see if we can come to terms.”

An email to a provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal spokesperson asking whether the province would agree to funding went unasnwered on Friday. But the Premier tweeted that the federal plan was "welcome news" for the province, and he's excited to continue working with the government to build "modern (and) efficient infrastructure."

The federal government is making available $289.5 million for transit across Nova Scotia over the next 11 years. In the last round of funding, nearly all of it went to Halifax, based on transit ridership. This time around, population is added into the formula – 70 per cent ridership, 30 per cent population. Savage still expects much of it to come to the capital city.