Missing Sackville woman found dead

A woman from Middle Sackville who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say Elizabeth Smith was found in the Upper Falmouth area at about 12:40 p.m.

Police say foul play is not suspected, and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of Smith's death.

