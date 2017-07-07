Halifax police hope to identify suspect they say stole elderly woman's purse on bus

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say stole a purse from an elderly woman on a bus.

In a news release Friday, Halifax Regional Police say they got a call just after 3 p.m. on June 28 saying a woman on a bus stole a purse, containing cash, bank cards and a cellphone, from a 71-year-old woman.

Police say the woman had taken a bus from the Dartmouth Bridge Terminal to Lamont Terrace, arriving at 2 p.m. She got off the bus and immediately realized she’d left her purse behind. She got back on the bus, but couldn’t find her purse where she’d left it, and it wasn’t in Halifax Transit’s lost and found when she check there.

Police say video from the bus shows a woman taking the purse and getting off the bus.

She’s described as a “light complected” woman in her mid- to late-30s with a medium build, long black hair in a ponytail and tattoos on her arms and legs. At the time police allege she stole the purse, they say she was wearing a black hoodie, knee-length grey sweatpants and white sneakers.