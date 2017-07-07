Police warn of counterfeit Canadian currency in Halifax

Halifax police say there is counterfeit Canadian currency in the municipality, and they're hoping to educate people on how to spot it.

A news release from Halifax Regional Police says officers retrieved a counterfeit $100 Canadian bill from a clothing store on Spring Garden Road on Wednesday.

They say it was used to pay for something during the day on Sunday.

Police are asking people to check the security features on bills before accepting them. Those security features include raised ink on the front of the bill, a large window with metallic symbols and images and a maple leaf border, and a frosted maple leaf window.

American bills have security features too, including background colours, large, borderless portraits, “unique paper made of cotton and linen with randomly distributed red and blue fibers,” a watermark and more.

Police say people can check bills at bankofcanada.ca.