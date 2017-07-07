Unsolved 2010 Halifax homicide added to provincial reward program

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice has added the 2010 homicide of Donald Stephenson to its Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which provides up to $150,000 for tips leading to conviction.

A news release from the Department of Justice says police were called to a shooting at 39 Jarvis Lane in Halifax on Oct. 16, 2010, and found Stephenson shot dead.

Police have previously said they believe a man wearing a skull mask and dark clothing entered the home and shot Stephenson with two of his family members present.

It’s believed the suspect fled the scene on foot and then got into a waiting vehicle, a silver SUV on Dartmouth Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. Callers must provide their names and contact information, and can be called to testify in court.