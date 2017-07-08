Man robs grocery store smoke shop, then hops into a cab: Halifax police

A man is facing charges after police say he robbed a grocery store smoke shop and then hopped into a taxi.



The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Smoke Shop at the Sobeys on Lacewood Drive in Clayton Park.

Police say a 52-year-old entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. After getting some cash, he left, and got into a cab.

The taxi was located shortly later on the Bedford Highway near the Windsor Street Exchange and the suspect was arrested.