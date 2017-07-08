Man robs grocery store smoke shop, then hops into a cab: Halifax police
It wasn't too long after that officers arrested the suspect and charged him with robbery.
A man is facing charges after police say he robbed a grocery store smoke shop and then hopped into a taxi.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Smoke Shop at the Sobeys on Lacewood Drive in Clayton Park.
Police say a 52-year-old entered the store and demanded money from the cashier. After getting some cash, he left, and got into a cab.
The taxi was located shortly later on the Bedford Highway near the Windsor Street Exchange and the suspect was arrested.
The man has been charged with robbery and is due in court on Monday.