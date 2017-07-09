Halifax Heroes: Cole Harbour grocery store manager leading the way for inclusive hiring

Paul Keinick may have received prestigious awards, media coverage, and heartfelt thanks in his career, but the Cole Harbour grocery store manager says he looks forward to the day he’s no longer newsworthy.

Keinick has focused on inclusive hiring since he took over the Sobeys on Forest Hills Parkway in 2014, when there were about eight people with disabilities on staff. Now, the store employs 27 people with mental and physical disabilities, making up 20 to 30 per cent of the roughly 120 people on the team.

“These people want to work. It’s not a cost, that’s what we’ve got to get out of people’s heads - that it’s a cost to the business. It’s not a goodwill gesture. They’re just super employees,” Keinick said in an interview.

The drive to be more inclusive is close to Keinick’s heart, since he has two nine-year-old boys that are blind and developmentally delayed. He said when he thinks about them entering the workforce in a few years, he’d love to see a day when the adaptations and efforts in his store led to enough real change in Halifax that employment was more accessible for them.

While in training for his current job a few years ago Keinick did a project on inclusive hiring, and found out 20 per cent of Canadians live with disabilities, vowing to reach that statistic in his own workplace.

Things really got rolling when Keinick, with help from the tight-knit disability community, discovered the accessible Caroline’s Cart a couple years ago and began using them in the store, soon after receiving a Lieutenant Governor’s Persons with Disabilities Employer Partnership Award.

To let more people with disabilities know he was hiring, Keinick partnered with the TEAM Work Cooperative employment centre, and over time connected them with other Sobeys locations. They send potential employees after interviewing them, do job training, counselling, and help with adaptations for both employer and worker.

Mostly, Keinick said the key to inclusion is asking someone how they would do a job - which seems obvious, he added, but many employers feel uncomfortable talking about someone’s disability and don’t know how to start.

In Keinick’s store they do “job carving” to zero in on tasks employees can do - while traditionally someone would be hired in produce to do many things like cutting fruit, stocking shelves and hanging signs, they have one visually impaired man who packages things from multiple departments because he can stand in one place and “map out” his environment.

Another woman who is deaf didn’t need to teach her manager sign language, Keinick said, because they simply texted back and forth.

“People with disabilities are so good at figuring out the adaptations, because they’ve been doing it, some people, all their life … figuring out how to get around the obstacles,” Keinick said.

Being inclusive also means learning about employee’s mental health challenges, Keinick said, and looking for the root causes of behaviour for someone who’s “unhealthy in that moment,” rather than dismissing them as lazy for taking time off.

One of Keinick’s main goals is breaking down the myths that people with disabilities cost money and time, or they’ll slow down other staff - because at the end of the day businesses focus on the bottom line.

“Financially it’s great. Turnover is down, the numbers and customer engagement is up … my sales growth is up in an area (where) really there’s no urban growth here, there’s no apartment buildings popping up,” Keinick said.

That passion and expertise has landed Keinick on a federal committee for inclusive hiring that will roll out a free online employer toolkit this fall, and last month he received the Governor General’s Meritorious Service Medal (Civil Division).

Keinick said his story has “blown up” far larger than he expected, but he’s happy to keep showing others what he’s doing, and emphasizing inclusion can no longer simply be having one person on staff with a disability.

Keinick said his end goal is to no longer be “newsworthy” - and businesses don’t stand out because they’re inclusive, since that’s “just the way that everybody goes to business.”

