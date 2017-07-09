Family still searching for answers in decades-old teen death, lawyer says

HALIFAX — The family of a Nova Scotia teenager who died nearly three decades ago remains unsatisfied with the official findings in the death of their son.

Lawyer Ray Wagner says the parents of Clayton Miller feel many people have given up on them in their 27 year search for answers, but every step brings them closer toward their quest for justice.

Wagner says his firm will announce a major development in the Clayton Miller case on Monday and people with new information are still coming forward.

Two investigations concluded in 2015 that the 17-year-old was drunk when he fell into a stream in New Waterford while trying to run from police, who had raided a nearby bush party on May 4, 1990.

Over the years, Miller's family has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the teen's death, saying they believe key information was withheld from the public.

Doctors had come to differing conclusions about the cause of his death and a subsequent inquest and RCMP investigation both cleared the New Waterford police department of any wrongdoing.

Nova Scotia's police watchdog The Serious Incident Response Team says there is no evidence officers had contact with the teen before his death and there are no grounds to take any action.