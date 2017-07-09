News / Halifax

Police trying to ID person after human remains found in Nova Scotia

The RCMP say foul play isn't suspected.

Police are trying to identify the remains of a person found off a Nova Scotia highway.

The RCMP say around 4 p.m. Friday a man working in the woods reported to police that he found human remains in a wooded area near Highway 103 in Blockhouse, Lunenburg Co.

“The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office are working to determine the person's identity,” a police statement issued on Sunday said. “Foul play is not suspected.”

No other details were provided.

