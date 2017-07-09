Police trying to ID person after human remains found in Nova Scotia
The RCMP say foul play isn't suspected.
Police are trying to identify the remains of a person found off a Nova Scotia highway.
The RCMP say around 4 p.m. Friday a man working in the woods reported to police that he found human remains in a wooded area near Highway 103 in Blockhouse, Lunenburg Co.
“The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office are working to determine the person's identity,” a police statement issued on Sunday said. “Foul play is not suspected.”
No other details were provided.