Man with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Sackville

A motorcycle crash in Lower Sackville has left a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries.

The Halifax RCMP say around 4 p.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was driving his motorcycle on Walker Service Road when he lost control and was ejected from his bike.

“An accident scene analyst is at the site of the crash and the investigation into the accident continues,” a RCMP statement said on Sunday evening.

Police say the victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.