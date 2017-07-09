Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby eying his birthday for his day with Stanley Cup

Sidney Crosby will be back on the ice in Cole Harbour this week, but don’t expect Lord Stanley to be with him.

The annual Sidney Crosby Hockey School runs Monday through Thursday at Cole Harbour Place as dozens of lucky kids get the chance to share the ice with the Pittsburgh Penguins captain and two-time reigning playoff MVP.

Crosby is home again as a freshly-minted Stanley Cup champion, but unlike 2016, it’s not expected his camp week will end with Lord Stanley’s mug in his hometown.

There’s been no official word on what Crosby plans to do with the Stanley Cup this summer, but Metro has learned he is eying his birthday – Aug. 7 (8th month, 7th day) - as his day.

Last year he brought the Cup to Cole Harbour on July 17 – after his camp ended. In 2009, he brought it here on Aug. 7.

What he actually plans to do with the Cup is anyone’s guess. We could learn more when Crosby holds a media availability Wednesday at 2 p.m.