Dartmouth boxer Custio Clayton keeps on fighting for a public apology: 'This is my reputation'

There’s a cloud that follows Custio Clayton from one spring night in Montreal.

The former Olympian turned professional boxer from Dartmouth wouldn’t mind reminiscing, if the night of April 4 were related to the sport he loves.

But what happened that night in Quebec’s largest city took place outside the ring, and was all too real for the 29-year-old father of four.

Clayton says he was racially profiled by Montreal Police during a traffic stop – one where it was alleged, by a veteran officer, that he was a drug dealer and there was marijuana inside his 2017 Yukon Denali.

The boxer says the only things found in his rental vehicle were two baby car seats, a booster seat and his gym bag.

“I’ve never smoked a day in my life,” he says.

More than three months have now passed since he was pulled over for “being Black,” Clayton says, and his call for a public apology from the force remains unanswered.

Clayton fights for a living, and this is one opponent he refuses to take a 10-count for. He can’t.

“I have a reputation,” Clayton tells Metro in an interview. “People look up to me and I don’t want people to have that doubt, that ‘maybe he was smoking,’ ‘maybe he is a drug dealer.’ I don’t want to have that in people’s minds.”

“It’s either they come forward and admit that they were wrong, or I might have to take legal action.”

Clayton spoke to various media outlets soon after he went public on Facebook with what happened to him.

His story hasn’t changed.

It includes him asking and repeatedly getting no answers from the woman officer as to why he was being pulled over April 4 around 11 p.m.

“Me being a Black guy, and with what was going on in the U.S. – that’s the first thing that came to mind,” he says, referring to police violence south of the border.

“I thought I better chill out for a minute … so I gave her my papers.”

Those papers included the ones for the rental, which had Jeep Wrangler written down as the vehicle. That happened, Clayton says, because he asked for a bigger vehicle and the employee forgot to change it.

Clayton says about 30 minutes passed before a second police cruiser showed up, and the officer who stopped him returned to his vehicle.

She asked him to hand over his keys and step outside.

“I did what she asked, and when I stepped out of the car, she grabbed my left arm and said, ‘I’m arresting you … I believe you are a drug dealer and there are drugs in the car,’” Clayton says, adding he was in “shock.”

“I never in my life had handcuffs on … and the first thing she said to me is, ‘It’s not like in the movies, is it?’”

Clayton says he was then put in the back of a police cruiser. He watched as about four officers went through his rental.

Another 30 minutes passed before Clayton says the officer returned again to speak with him.

“She said, ‘You know what? I’ve been a police officer for more than 20 years and when I had a suspicion and pulled over someone, I was never wrong …. But I can say that, I was wrong,’” he says.

The handcuffs were then taken off and he was allowed to leave with a ticket for having the wrong make of vehicle on his rental information.

Soon after going public, Montreal media picked up on the story. Clayton – an undefeated middleweight boxer and hero to many in HRM – began to hear accounts from Montreal Police as to why he was stopped: that there was a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle, which matched the description for a string of break-ins in the area.

‘I’ve never had a problem with police officers. I respected them – all of them are not the same,” he says. “But for (Montreal Police) to lie and say that – that you smelled marijuana – first you’re accusing me of being a drug dealer, which I’m not. Then you’re accusing me of smoking, which I’ve never done.”

Metro reached out to Montreal police for comment on Monday morning about Clayton’s allegations and demands for a public apology. Metro received no response by Monday evening.

In April, Montreal police spokesman Benoit Boisselle told the Canadian Press the force was aware of the claims but he wasn't prepared to comment.

Clayton has been in his hometown of Dartmouth for three weeks now, enjoying his biggest pro victory to date. On June 15 in Montreal, Clayton won the WBC Continental Americas welterweight and IBF international welterweight titles after beating Mexico's Johnny Navarette.

But his time at home for rest and relaxation has been sullied by what happened to him with Montreal Police.

He’s now working with his management team to get his name cleared – whatever the cost, and no matter how long it takes.

“Everyone keeps asking me how far am I going to take this? For me, I want a public apology … to show that they were wrong,” he said.