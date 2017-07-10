Dartmouth-area boy charged with stunting for speeding at 80 km/h over the limit

A Dartmouth-area boy has been charged with stunting after Halifax police say they caught him travelling at 82 km/h over the speed limit.

In a news release, police say they clocked a car at 182 km/h on Highway 118 near exit 13 at 12:46 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Mineville, has been charged with stunting.

He licence has been suspended for a week, he’ll lose six points, his car has been seized, and he’ll have to pay a fine of more than $2,400.