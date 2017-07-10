Halifax expands free public Wi-Fi coverage

There’s another (hot)spot to connect in the city.

Halifax launched free public Wi-Fi along the waterfront on Monday, joining the Dartmouth Waterfront and Grand Parade at City Hall.

The public Wi-Fi intiative was approved by regional council in February, and will roll out to three public libraries later this summer: Alderney Gate, Halifax Central and Halifax North Memorial.

A news release from the municipality says “users may experience some connectivity interruption” during the first few weeks of the new hook-up, but the service will be assessed and “optimized” soon.