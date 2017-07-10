Halifax police arrest suspect accused of stealing elderly woman's purse from bus

After asking the public for help identifying her in a photograph on Friday, police say they’ve arrested the suspect they say stole an elderly woman’s purse from a Halifax Transit bus last month.

Halifax Regional Police say they got a call just after 3 p.m. on June 28 saying a woman on a bus stole a purse, containing cash, bank cards and a cellphone, from a 71-year-old woman.

Police say the woman had taken a bus from the Dartmouth Bridge Terminal to Lamont Terrace, arriving at 2 p.m. She got off the bus and immediately realized she’d left her purse behind. She got back on the bus, but couldn’t find her purse where she’d left it, and it wasn’t in Halifax Transit’s lost and found when she checked there.

After they released a photo of the suspect, police say they got numerous calls, and Sunday night at 7 p.m., they arrested a 34-year-old Dartmouth woman on Victoria Road.