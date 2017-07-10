News / Halifax

Halifax police want public's help identifying man who stole flat-screen TVs

The RCMP say the accused twice went into a Lower Sackville business and left without paying for TVs.

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help locating a man who is accused of stealing two flat-screen TVs from a business in Lower Sackville.

The RCMP say around 5:30 p.m. on July 4, and again at 4 p.m. on July 6, a man left the unnamed business on Sackville Drive without paying for the flat-screen televisions.

On Monday, the RCMP released a photo of the suspect, without identifying where the TVs were stolen from.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion and was wearing beige shorts, running shoes and an orange T-shirt.

"He was last seen driving out of the parking lot in a burgundy or red Ford Freestyle vehicle,” a police statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

