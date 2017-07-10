'Demoralizing:' School board chair takes issue with timing as province halts Cole Harbour school review

After months of work and public meetings, Halifax’s school board chair says it’s “demoralizing” to see a Cole Harbour school review halted right before completion.

Last week, Education Minister Zach Churchill wrote to the Halifax Regional School Board (HRSB) directing it to pause all school reviews not involving facility replacements, and not to begin any new ones, in light of the Liberal’s campaign promise to review the administrative structures of school boards.

Board chair Dave Wright said he knew the administrative review would be coming at some point, but it’s unfortunate timing considering the Cole Harbour/Auburn Drive family of schools review that began in September was set to come before the HRSB this Wednesday.

“Literally we were touching the finish line,” Wright said Monday.

He added it’s now unclear what will happen to all the public feedback and recommendations around the 17 schools in the review by the School Options Committee (SOC), who suggested Cole Harbour and Auburn Drive high schools should become one student body while keeping both buildings in a campus model, and closing some junior highs and elementaries to address underutilization.

“My frustration, honestly, is that we’ve asked community members to work for months and months and months … and for it to come to this at the last minute is demoralizing,” Wright said.

It remains to be seen whether the Cole Harbour review could be picked up after the province’s review, Wright said, because if the process “flips upside down” with major department changes they might have to start again. Even if the HRSB could revive the review as-is, they’d have to ask for a provincial extension on the school review’s legislated timelines.

During the provincial campaign in May, all N.S. school boards except one accepted a report that would see a 24 per cent stipend increase for members, which Premier Stephen McNeil said at the time sent a “very wrong signal” because the funds should be going into schools.

Wright said he has no issue with the province’s review, since looking at the overall administrative structure of school boards is healthy to do regularly to ensure they’re using resources efficiently, but the way the department tied the move to ongoing school reviews is “unusual.”

Metro requested a comment from the education minister, but received no statement by press time.



The minister’s letter said the administrative review’s terms of reference are currently “under development,” and more details will be shared with the HRSB once they’re confirmed.