Machete, hunting knives seized during traffic stop in Nova Scotia

A man in his 20s is facing charges after police say they recovered a machete, hunting knives and prescription pills during a traffic stop.

Cape Breton RCMP stopped a vehicle Saturday evening on Highway 216 and arrested 29-year-old Brenan Joseph Googoo of Eskasoni after allegedly finding 55 Oxycodone pills, 11 Hydromorphone pills, a machete, two hunting knives and cash inside.