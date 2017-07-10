Machete, hunting knives seized during traffic stop in Nova Scotia
The RCMP say they also found prescription drugs and a man has been charged.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man in his 20s is facing charges after police say they recovered a machete, hunting knives and prescription pills during a traffic stop.
Cape Breton RCMP stopped a vehicle Saturday evening on Highway 216 and arrested 29-year-old Brenan Joseph Googoo of Eskasoni after allegedly finding 55 Oxycodone pills, 11 Hydromorphone pills, a machete, two hunting knives and cash inside.
Googoo has been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.