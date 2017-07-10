Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq leader charged with assault, causing a disturbance

MEMBERTOU, N.S. — A Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq leader and regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations has been charged with assault after an alleged fight in a Cape Breton hotel last month.

Chief Morley Googoo was charged Thursday with assault and causing a disturbance at the Hampton Inn in Membertou on June 17.

Police say they responded to reports of a disturbance at about 11 p.m. but would not release details as the matter is now before the courts.

Googoo is set to appear in Sydney provincial court on July 31.

The conditions of his release include remaining in the province, abstaining from alcohol or drugs, staying away from the Hampton Inn and the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre, not communicating with the alleged victim and keeping the peace.