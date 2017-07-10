Stream where Nova Scotia teen's body was found was searched day earlier: lawyer

HALIFAX — A lawyer for the family of a Nova Scotia teenager who died nearly three decades ago is claiming the shallow brook where Clayton Miller's body was found was scoured by a search and rescue crew one day earlier.

The 17-year-old boy was wearing a bright red sweater when he was found face down in an ankle-deep stream in New Waterford on May 6, 1990, roughly 36 hours after police raided a nearby bush party.

Halifax lawyer Ray Wagner held a news conference Monday and played a video interview he conducted with Bryan McDonald, who co-ordinated the search for Miller the day after the party.

In the video, McDonald says his team had searched the area where the Miller's body was later discovered — but their initial search turned up nothing.

He says if there was a body in the brook, his team would have found it.

Wagner says McDonald wanted to reach out to the Miller family to ensure his story was on the record.

Miller's family has raised questions over the years about the circumstances surrounding the teen's death, saying they believe key information was withheld from the public.