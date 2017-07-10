Swell launch: New Halifax sea bridge already used by more than 20,000 people

More than 20,000 people had already used Halifax’s waterfront sea bridge less than two days after it opened to the public.

“It opened on Saturday mid-morning…The first day there were over 8,000 and (Sunday) we were close to 15,000 (people) on the bridge,” said Jennifer Angel, acting president and CEO of Waterfront Development.

The highly anticipated piece of waterfront infrastructure was expected to open in time for the Canada Day weekend but was delayed.

After photos of the newly opened sea bridge were posted on social media over the weekend, some questioned the steep incline of the ramps entering and exiting the structure and wondered about their ability to accommodate wheelchairs.

Angel said while many people using wheelchairs have successfully crossed the bridge, the tides do impact the incline of the gangways.

“The bridge does rise and fall with the tide because it is attached to structural piles and it is floating, so at low tide it is obviously a steeper pitch on the gangways. We have staff members at each end of the bridge who are there to assist in the event that the slope is too steep to go unattended,” Angel said.

“So far we’ve had both. We’ve had some folks who use wheelchairs who use that assistance and others who have not needed it.”

On Monday afternoon, tourists and locals were making good use of the latest piece of pedestrian infrastructure. Most who spoke with Metro were pleased.

“It’s beautiful. I love to be able to see the other side and it’s great for tourists to have access like this,” said Aeshna Sripat, trying out the sea bridge for the first time over her lunch hour on Monday.

“It swings a little bit, but a good swing and it’s solid. You get the sense you’re on water, but it’s a good feeling.”

More than 500 feet in length, the sea bridge is made up of large floating docks 10 feet wide and about 40 feet long. Bypassing the Queen’s Marque construction, the pedestrian floating boardwalk runs from Cable Wharf to Acadia Wharf.