Two drivers charged with stunting 30 minutes apart on Nova Scotia highway
The RCMP say one vehicle was doing 169 kilometres per hour, the other 163 kilometres per hour.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The need for speed on a Nova Scotia highway has resulted in two drivers being charged.
The RCMP say officers caught two men driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 104 in a span of about 30 minutes last Friday.
The first vehicle to be pulled over was a Chevrolet Equinox near Saltsprings, Pictou Co. Police say a 19-year-old man was going 169 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.
Then around 3:25 p.m., a 42-year-old man in a different vehicle was clocked at 163 km/h in a 100 km/h zone near the community of Telford.
Both drivers from Pictou County have been charged with stunting, which resulted in an automatic seven-day license suspension and a possible fine of more than $2,400.