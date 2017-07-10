Two drivers charged with stunting 30 minutes apart on Nova Scotia highway

The need for speed on a Nova Scotia highway has resulted in two drivers being charged.

The RCMP say officers caught two men driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 104 in a span of about 30 minutes last Friday.

The first vehicle to be pulled over was a Chevrolet Equinox near Saltsprings, Pictou Co. Police say a 19-year-old man was going 169 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

Then around 3:25 p.m., a 42-year-old man in a different vehicle was clocked at 163 km/h in a 100 km/h zone near the community of Telford.