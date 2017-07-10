News / Halifax

Two drivers charged with stunting 30 minutes apart on Nova Scotia highway

The RCMP say one vehicle was doing 169 kilometres per hour, the other 163 kilometres per hour.

The need for speed on a Nova Scotia highway has resulted in two drivers being charged.  

The RCMP say officers caught two men driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 104 in a span of about 30 minutes last Friday.

The first vehicle to be pulled over was a Chevrolet Equinox near Saltsprings, Pictou Co. Police say a 19-year-old man was going 169 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

Then around 3:25 p.m., a 42-year-old man in a different vehicle was clocked at 163 km/h in a 100 km/h zone near the community of Telford.

Both drivers from Pictou County have been charged with stunting, which resulted in an automatic seven-day license suspension and a possible fine of more than $2,400.

