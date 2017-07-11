Crown taking Paul Calnen case to Supreme Court of Canada

The Crown is taking the case of a Hammonds Plains man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and burning her body to the highest court in Canada.

Paul Calnen was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2013 killing of Reita Jordan in December 2015, and last month the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal set aside that conviction, granting Calnen a new trial.

“We have until Aug. 14 to file a notice of appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada, and we intend to do that,” Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service spokesperson Chris Hansen said Tuesday.

The timeline for the appeal is “totally up to the Supreme Court,” Hansen said, but “it’s a long process.”

Asked what the Crown’s reasoning is, Hansen said that would be included in the notice of appeal, which has yet to be filed.

In tossing out Calnen’s conviction, the majority decision in the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal said the trial judge should have granted a motion for a directed verdict and said any new trial shouldn’t include a charge of second-degree murder.

Calnen pleaded guilty at the start of his trial to indecently interfering with human remains – in this case burning Jordan’s body, which the appeal decision described as “horrific.”