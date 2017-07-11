Getting jazzed up: Big names, hidden gems, free shows at Halifax Jazz Festival

The Halifax Jazz Festival kicks off Wednesday and organizers are promising something for everyone.

Andrew Killawee, president of the festival’s board of directors, is personally excited for Bria Skonburg’s performance on Thursday night.

“Bria is the Juno Award-winner for local jazz and she’s a Canadian living in New York and she’s part of what some people call a little bit of a jazz revival with a lot of really exciting young artists out there making their mark,” he explained.

“We haven’t done a pure jazz show on the main stage in the last couple of years so I’m excited to present that.”

Killawee provided a few highlights for this year’s Halifax Jazz Festival line-up.

Headliners:

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals: The band is currently on tour with Bruno Mars. .Paak is Dr. Dre’s protégé and takes to the waterfront main stage on Saturday.

Blue Rodeo with Ron Sexsmith: With more than 14 million albums sold, Blue Rodeo just released their latest album, ‘1000 Arms.’ Sexsmith’s music has been recorded by a range of artists including Elton John and Paul McCartney. That show happens Friday night.

Local Acts:

Kirsten Olivia performs a free concert at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherrybrook on Saturday. “She is fabulous and I would say that she is a rising star and that people will know her name in the next couple of years,” Killawee said.

Halifax-based jazz quintet Blue Spirits perform a free concert at the Hydrostone Park on Saturday at noon.

Alana Yorke performs Thursday night at the waterfront mainstage. She was a Stingray Rising Star competitor and is described by Killawee as “fabulous.”

Free Performances:

The Halifax Jazz Festival offers free daytime programming on the main stage from noon to 5 p.m. daily.

Instrumental quintet Riot Squad are on the waterfront main stage at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Shirley Jackson & Her Good Rockin’ Daddys are known for their mix of horn-powered east coast blues. They offer a free performance Friday at noon.

The Rising Stars portion of the festival features a different rising star each day at 2:30 p.m. “It’s a good bet that the 2:30 p.m. slot at the main stage is going to be worth seeing,” Killawee said.

Hidden Gems:

“There’s a really cool thing going on at the Halifax Trombone Centre on Thursday at noon,” Killawee said. “It’s pretty rare to get as many trombones as they have together doing what they’re doing. It’s going to be a really cool experience.”

Saturday and Sunday afternoons offer a great opportunity for people to take in some big band sounds.

Dr. Lonnie Smith is described as a “guru” of the Hammond B-3 organ. He performs at St. Matthews United Church on Thursday night. “He’s a legend and I think that anytime we have a real legend in Halifax it’s something to celebrate,” Killawee said.

Family Friendly:

Enjoy jazz labs (workshops) on Theodore Tugboat with two harbour cruises daily on Wednesday through Saturday. Sessions are conducted by musicians Ross Burns, Dr. Henry Bishop and Bianca Palmer.

Jazz labs are also being hosted at Halifax Central Library, Halifax North Memorial Library, and Alderney Landing Public Library during the week.