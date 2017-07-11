'Surreal moment:' Halifax-area basketball stars reflect of historic gold medal win for Canada

Lindell Wigginton and Nate Darling are still coming off the high from Canada’s historic FIBA U19 World Cup win on Sunday.

The pair were part of the team that won 79-60 over Italy to give Canada its first ever FIBA world title at the Under 19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

Wigginton hails from Dartmouth and Darling from Bedford.

“This is like a surreal moment. Canada never ever got that far. Canada never even got to the final four before,” Wigginton said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

“Just knowing we won a gold medal? It’s a great feeling to know that you’re one of the best countries in the world for the sport.”

Team captain Wigginton, 19, scored 11 points in that final game. He said his love of basketball began early.

“I probably began playing basketball around five years old. I used to live in Halifax, Uniacke Square. Played for the community Y, played for the North Preston Bulls,” Wigginton recalled.

“Just growing up, my family we all played basketball … It made me love the game of basketball and it took me to bigger heights … We just want young kids to know they can do it too if we can do it. We want to be a role model to them.”

Wigginton left home at the age of 15 to go to school and play basketball at Oakhill Academy in Virginia and heads to Iowa State University this fall.

Darling had 12 points in the winning game. He left home at 14 to pursue his hoop dreams, playing at DeMatha High School in Maryland. He now studies and plays for the University of Alabama.

“It is unbelievable. I’m going to have a bond with these guys forever. No team has ever done this before and to be a part of history is something you can tell your grandkids,” Darling said about his team’s historic win.

“It was just such an emotional adrenaline rush. Everybody had tears in their eyes, we were all yelling, it was just a beautiful thing, really.”

Darling sees the win as important for the growth of his sport in Nova Scotia.

“It is definitely a big step for Nova Scotia basketball. We had all of the province behind us cheering for us,” Darling said.