'Surreal moment:' Halifax-area basketball stars reflect of historic gold medal win for Canada
Lindell Wigginton of Dartmouth and Nate Durling from Bedford were members of the team that won gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Cairo on Sunday.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Lindell Wigginton and Nate Darling are still coming off the high from Canada’s historic FIBA U19 World Cup win on Sunday.
The pair were part of the team that won 79-60 over Italy to give Canada its first ever FIBA world title at the Under 19 World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.
Wigginton hails from Dartmouth and Darling from Bedford.
“This is like a surreal moment. Canada never ever got that far. Canada never even got to the final four before,” Wigginton said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
“Just knowing we won a gold medal? It’s a great feeling to know that you’re one of the best countries in the world for the sport.”
Team captain Wigginton, 19, scored 11 points in that final game. He said his love of basketball began early.
“I probably began playing basketball around five years old. I used to live in Halifax, Uniacke Square. Played for the community Y, played for the North Preston Bulls,” Wigginton recalled.
“Just growing up, my family we all played basketball … It made me love the game of basketball and it took me to bigger heights … We just want young kids to know they can do it too if we can do it. We want to be a role model to them.”
Wigginton left home at the age of 15 to go to school and play basketball at Oakhill Academy in Virginia and heads to Iowa State University this fall.
Darling had 12 points in the winning game. He left home at 14 to pursue his hoop dreams, playing at DeMatha High School in Maryland. He now studies and plays for the University of Alabama.
“It is unbelievable. I’m going to have a bond with these guys forever. No team has ever done this before and to be a part of history is something you can tell your grandkids,” Darling said about his team’s historic win.
“It was just such an emotional adrenaline rush. Everybody had tears in their eyes, we were all yelling, it was just a beautiful thing, really.”
Darling sees the win as important for the growth of his sport in Nova Scotia.
“It is definitely a big step for Nova Scotia basketball. We had all of the province behind us cheering for us,” Darling said.
“I’ve had a couple of kids come up to me and ask me questions about how I did it and how I got to where I am, so to be a role model for kids, to help them get to where I’ve been, to kind of open the door for them? That’s the biggest thing for me, to just kind of give back to the community and hopefully Nova Scotia basketball keeps rising as Canadian basketball does.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dartmouth-area boy charged with stunting for speeding at 80 km/h over the limit
-
Halifax police arrest suspect accused of stealing elderly woman's purse from bus
-
'No, my Lord:' William Sandeson declines to speak at sentencing hearing for Taylor Samson murder
-
Close call for Air Canada plane in San Francisco, authorities investigate