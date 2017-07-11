Halifax mayor addresses plan to 'forcibly remove' Cornwallis statue

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has expressed concerns about a plan to “forcibly remove” the Edward Cornwallis statue this weekend.

The administrators of Removing Cornwallis, a Facebook group for the event planned for Saturday, invite people to join them “to peacefully remove” the statue of Halifax’s founder, who issued a bounty on Mi’kmaq scalps in 1749.

“We are calling on our Warriors, Protectors, Allies, Friends and Lovers to join us in this historic event,” the description of the group says.

A statement from Savage says the municipality is aware of the planned protest, “the purpose of which is to forcibly remove the statue.”

Highlighting council’s recent vote to form an expert panel to tackle the issue, Savage says the municipality is working on finding “an appropriate way forward” on the use of Cornwallis’ name.

“If Mi’kmaq activists and their supporters take down the Cornwallis statue before we are given an opportunity to cooperatively forge a better way forward, we will set back progress that is already being made,” he says.

Savage says any action to remove the statue “is not condoned by the Nova Scotia Assembly of Mi’kmaq Chiefs, by the bands that have land within HRM,” and he warns that the municipality won’t condone violence.

“The municipality and its partners in policing will not stand in the way of legitimate public protest, nor will we condone violent action in the place of real dialogue,” he says.

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. Dianne Penfound told Metro police are aware of the planned protest.

“It is our duty to uphold the law and you know we can’t stand by if somebody is breaking the law, so we will have to act accordingly,” Penfound said.

The statue of Halifax’s controversial founder was the site of an Indigenous protest on Canada Day that was interrupted by the self-proclaimed “Proud Boys,” who are facing military discipline for their actions.