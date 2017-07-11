The art of home: New Halifax exhibit showcases paintings from Kurdish-Syrian refugee

Vivid colours leap off the paintings of Janso Isso’s new exhibit, the devastation of Aleppo alongside mist shrouding kayakers on Lake Banook, and Maud Lewis’ smiling face beside politicians and mentors important to the Syrian-Kurdish artist.

Isso came to Dartmouth with his wife and two daughters as privately sponsored refugees last November after living in Lebanon for the past few years, war having forced them out of their hometown of Al-Hasakah in northern Syria.

Speaking in Kurdish through translator Omar Al-Isso, Isso waved his hands to take in the roughly 40 paintings of various sizes in the sunny Anna Leonowens Gallery at NSCAD University in downtown Halifax on Tuesday as he spoke about his Path to the Light exhibit.

“I paint some of our significant (figures), philosophers, leaders, to just kind of let Canadians know who we are, which culture we’re coming from, and what it means to be a Kurd … as Kurdish people have been neglected by the international community,” he said.

“The others show his capability about the power of colour. So you see most of his paints expressing the colour - in a personal face you see how it shows the reality of that person,” Al-Isso translated.

Looking at his painting called Refuge from the Sea, Isso said in English although he was lucky enough to never have been in one of the refugee boats full of Syrians fleeing war “If I stayed, I could have.”

As a self-trained artist, Isso said he’s worked throughout Lebanon, Syria and Qatar through commissions for ornate murals and decorations in homes, as well as taken part in group exhibitions but never had the opportunity to stage his own show.

“For him, Canada was kind of dream. He never thought he’s going to be one day in Canada. Even when he got a visa, and went to the airport, he still have this thing maybe they’ll turn him around,” Isso’s translator said.

There are plenty of paintings of Isso’s new surroundings, including Lake Banook, Dartmouth scenery, Peggy’s Cove, a Halifax bridge, the waterfront, a bus at the rainy Mumford Terminal, and one he created from a selfie of his sponsorship group the Crichton Park Friends of Refugees.

Deborah Woolway, sponsorship group member, said they sent Isso the selfie to introduce themselves before he arrived, never expecting to see Isso step off the plane with the artwork of the photo over one arm and his Kurdish tanbur instrument over the other.

Since November it’s been “go, go, go” getting Isso and his wife, Himo, into English classes, their daughters Mavie (13) and Melly (7) into French school, finding a place in Dartmouth, drivers licences, and various doctors appointments, Woolway said.

“It’s an enormous responsibility and a joy,” she said.

Isso said his dream is to support his family through painting, and although it may take time he “will not stop” because art is in his character.

NSCAD University is hosting Isso’s exhibit until July 22, gallery director Melanie Colosimo said, and are providing a studio space for him to create large-scale works in a more comfortable setting than his apartment.