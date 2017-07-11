Nova Scotia medical student to be sentenced for first-degree murder conviction

HALIFAX — A Halifax medical student will be sentenced today for the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

William Sandeson was charged two years ago in the slaying of Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student whose body has never been found.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no eligibility for parole for 25 years.

The jury deliberated for a total of 22 hours last month before returning to a Nova Scotia Supreme Courtroom to render its guilty verdict.

There were tears and cheers from members of Samson's family after the decision was announced.