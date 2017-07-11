'No, my Lord:' William Sandeson declines to speak at sentencing hearing for Taylor Samson murder

About 20 victim impact statements were presented to the court from Taylor Samson’s family and friends about how his murder impacted them at William Sandeson’s sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Sandeson, 24, was convicted last month of murdering Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015. The Crown told the jury Sandeson lured Samson to his apartment that night for a drug deal and shot Samson in the back of the head before disposing of his body.

Samson’s remains were never found.

One of those who spoke Tuesday was Samson's brother Connor, who said he’s lost 40 pounds since the murder and hasn’t been himself.

He described it as wearing a mask to hide his feelings since Taylor’s death.

"I just want to be myself again," he said.

Kaitlynne Lowe called Samson her best friend and she has been lost since the day he died.

"He was my compass, my protector, my teacher,” she said, adding she’s suffered from depression and anxiety since his murder.

"I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't breathe.”

She still hopes his remains will one day be found.

"The life I knew and loved ended Aug. 15, 2015.”

A statement was read to the court by another friend of Samson, Bradley Porter, who called the past two years “a bad dream.”

Justice Josh Arnold, who presided over the trial, officially handed Sandeson the automatic sentence for first-degree murder – life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

A GoFundMe site set up toward the end of the trial has raised more than $3,000 toward the effort – including $1,000 from GoFundMe. The money will be spent on cadaver dogs, private investigators and search efforts, the page says.

Sandeson was given a chance to speak, but declined, saying to Arnold, “no, my Lord.”