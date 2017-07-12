Five new crosswalks to get rainbow paint ahead of Halifax Pride

More crosswalks in the municipality will be getting the rainbow treatment this year ahead of Halifax Pride 2017.

The municipality painted rainbows on four sets of sidewalks last year. This year, three of them, at Gottingen and Cornwallis streets, Spring Garden Road and South Park Street, and Alderney Drive and Ochterloney Street will be repainted. The crosswalks at Spring Garden and Queen Street will be painted this year, replacing those at Spring Garden Road and Barrington Street.

Five new sets of crosswalks will be painted this year as well, funded in part by local councillors and business improvement districts.

Painting will begin soon at Millwood Drive at Sackville Drive; Cobequid Drive at Sackville Drive; Leaside Drive at Sackville Drive; Portland Street at King Street; and the Bedford Highway at Hammonds Plains Road.

A news release from the municipality says the painting will happen overnight, after 12:30 a.m., and will be complete sometime next week.

The release also warns residents not to paint their own sidewalks, saying some paints can make sidewalks slippery.

“The municipality recognizes many residents and businesses have a desire to express support for Halifax Pride 2017 through street art,” the release says.

“While we are proud that the public wishes to share such positive messages, public safety remains our top priority.”