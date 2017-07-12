Halifax police arrest man who was shot during home invasion

A 25-year-old man is in police custody in hospital with gunshot wounds after a home invasion in Porters Lake late Tuesday night.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they responded to a “home invasion involving firearms” at a home in Porters Lake just before midnight.

Police determined three men entered the home with firearms, and a struggle took place with two male victims.

“The victims seized a firearm from one of the suspects resulting in several shots being fired,” the release says.

The three suspects fled the scene, and police later found one of them, suffering from gunshot wounds. After a search involving a K9 unit and the Emergency Response Team, the other two suspects are still on the loose.

Police say the 25-year-old man they did find is being treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.