From the Olympics to retirement concerns: Highlights from Sidney Crosby's press conference

From the Olympics to concussions and of course his hockey school, a wide variety of questions were fired at Sidney Crosby during a media availability Wednesday at Cole Harbour Place.

Here are some highlights:

On all his on-ice accomplishments before turning 30: “Just getting ready for next season. That’s the way I approach it. When you are able to have a couple of seasons like we had, there’s lots of motivation.”

Retirement concerns after his latest concussion: “I didn’t hear that. I don’t really listen or hear any of that during the playoffs. It’s a hot topic. That’s the nature of it right now. There’s more and more information about concussions, but depending on the case and the severity, there are ways to make sure you recover and get better. You just have to be smart with it.”

On NHL players participating in 2018 Olympics: “It’s not looking good right now. There hasn’t been a lot of talk about since it was announced that we wouldn’t be going. Everyone is kind of thinking that’s the way it’s going to be right now.”

On Connor McDavid’s $100 million NHL contract: “That’s pretty fitting. Looking at the year he’s had and the potential over his career. He’s certainly a guy who is well deserving of that. With the salary cap continuing to go up, I’m sure there will be room to keep other players. I think it’s a contract he deserved.”

How he’s feeling after a long season: “It’s good to have long seasons but it doesn’t give you much time to prepare for the next one. I think you just have to find out how to manage that. I started back training this week. It’s exciting to get back at it, but you also realize you don’t have a lot of time.”

How he stays hungry: “When you are able to think about those emotions and how rewarding that was (winning the Stanley Cup) and the group of guys you have and share with them, that’s what pushes you. You only have a window. You only have so long to experience that.”

On NHL talent coming from Nova Scotia: “It’s fun. You’re proud. You want to see local guys do well. As a kid growing up here, I remember looking up to different players – Al MacInnis, Glen Murray, Cam Russell – all these guys.”