No date yet: IKEA Halifax offers update on construction, can't confirm opening day

Landscaping is nearly done, furniture is being shipped in over the next few weeks, but there’s still no official opening date for IKEA Halifax.

Sue Coulet, store manager for the new IKEA in Dartmouth Crossing, said in an interview she’s happy things are “on track” but couldn’t give a date just yet. The company has previously said they are aiming for this fall.

Popular local business site Halifax ReTales said on social media this week they’ve heard the unofficial target date is Sept.22, but Coulet could not confirm that.

“Our construction is really a moving target … we’re just not at the point yet where can actually announce it,” Coulet said Tuesday.

Right now IKEA staff are in the location getting the racking up in the market hall and other areas, building up the inspirational room settings specific to Atlantic Canada, Coulet said, and are expected more than 700 trailers of product to be delivered before the grand opening.

The furniture displays are arriving this week, but things like the showrooms are still very much in the construction phase, Coulet said.

However, Coulet said the outside of the store is “looking great” since the landscaping of grass and trees is nearly complete, while the parking lot should be paved this week.

The store is still hiring for 100 positions in sales, IKEA food, logistics, cash and carts, Coulet said, complete their staff of roughly 300 with half being full-time positions.