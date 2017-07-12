Two loaded firearms found during arrests of boy, man: Halifax police
A 16-year-old boy is now facing charges, along with a man in his late 20s.
Two people are facing charges after police say loaded firearms were found during a pair of arrests.
Halifax Regional Police say around 6 p.m. Tuesday a man wanted for an outstanding warrant was arrested on Jacobs Lane in Halifax.
Police say during the arrest they located a loaded firearm along with some marijuana.
The 29-year-old from Halifax is now facing drug and weapons charges.
Then around 11:45 p.m., police say they stopped a vehicle in the 2400 block of Barrington Street, with a loaded firearm seized and a 16-year-old later arrested.
The boy will be appearing in court at a later date.