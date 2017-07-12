Two loaded firearms found during arrests of boy, man: Halifax police

Two people are facing charges after police say loaded firearms were found during a pair of arrests.



Halifax Regional Police say around 6 p.m. Tuesday a man wanted for an outstanding warrant was arrested on Jacobs Lane in Halifax.

Police say during the arrest they located a loaded firearm along with some marijuana.

The 29-year-old from Halifax is now facing drug and weapons charges.

Then around 11:45 p.m., police say they stopped a vehicle in the 2400 block of Barrington Street, with a loaded firearm seized and a 16-year-old later arrested.