Nova Scotia police urge people not to leave dogs in cars after 69 complaints over past month

Police in Nova Scotia are reminding people to leave their pets at home if running errands after getting nearly 70 complaints of animals left in hot cars over the past month.

Since June 1, Nova Scotia RCMP said in a release they’ve received 69 complaints about animals being left in cars unattended.

The interior of vehicles can heat up very quickly, making it intolerable for pets as well as people, even if the window is open.

"We continue to educate people about the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars but we're still seeing individuals leaving their pets unattended in vehicles on hot days," Cpl. Dal Hutchinson of Halifax RCMP said in the release.

"It's really not worth the risk of putting your furry friend in distress or danger.”



The RCMP also offered tips on what someone should do if they see an animal in distress:

· Look for the owner of the car. Go to nearby stores and using the license plate, have the owner paged.

· Attempt to provide shade or water for the animal.

· Call your local police.

· Stay at the car until the police officer arrives.

· File a report with the Nova Scotia SPCA online or by calling 1-888-703-7722.

They also outlined the signs of an animal in distress:

· Exaggerated panting

· Rapid or erratic pulse

· Anxious or staring expression

· Weakness and muscle tremors

· Lack of coordination

· Red or blue tongue and lips

· Convulsions or vomiting

· Collapse or coma