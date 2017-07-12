Search underway for missing Nova Scotia man, empty kayak found

Ground search and rescue, a K9 unit and a police helicopter are involved in the search for a missing Nova Scotia man whose empty kayak was found.

The RCMP in Antigonish say 32-year-old Jason William MacGrath left the area of Cape George around noon on Sunday in his kayak.

The empty kayak was later located around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the western shore of Inverness County near Gillis Pond in Judique Interval.

“An extensive ground search has been under way since 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the Judique Interval area,” a police statement issued on Wednesday morning said.

The search includes the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Pictou and Straight Ground Search and Rescue, as well as the RCMP Police Dog Services and Helicopter.

MacGrath is described as white, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He is five-foot-eight and 155 pounds and was wearing a black T-shirt and beige shorts.