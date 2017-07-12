Sidney Crosby bringing home Stanley Cup for his birthday this August

Sidney Crosby is bringing the Stanley Cup home for his birthday, and residents might even get a peek of it during the Natal Day Parade.

At a press conference Wednesday in Cole Harbour for his annual hockey camp, the Pittsburgh Penguins star confirmed he will have Lord Stanley’s mug in town for Aug. 6 and 7 as Metro reported earlier this week, coinciding with his birthday on Aug. 7 (8th month, 7th day).

Crosby also told reporters he was considering taking the Cup in the municipality's Natal Day Parade on Aug. 7, but doesn’t have things ironed out just yet in terms of details.

The annual Sidney Crosby Hockey School runs all week at Cole Harbour Place as dozens of lucky kids get the chance to share the ice with the Penguins captain, who helped lead the team to their second-straight Cup this year after beating out the Nashville Predators.