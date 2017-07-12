Customers step up after steep decline in tea shop sales during downtown Halifax construction

Business was brewing at Phil Holmans’ downtown Halifax tea shop on Wednesday as customers steamed into his store to create a line-up that didn’t let up.

The scene was a far cry from tumbleweed Tuesday, when the World Tea House owner issued a cry for help via social media.

He posted ‘Week 6 of 17-20. PLEASE help us survive and come in for tea, sales down 50% and we are already struggling to stay open. Help.’

The post included a photo of the ripped up pavement and ongoing construction in front of his Argyle Street business.

From the moment his doors opened at noon Wednesday, supportive customers were lining up to purchase loose tea or freshly made iced and hot concoctions.

As they paid, many told him they’d seen his post and wanted to do their part to help.

“We had stellar sales today. I wish I hadn’t gotten rid of most of my staff,” Holmans said in between steeping teas on his counter and taking payments.

“We had to do that, to let people go when construction started because our sales immediately plummeted 50 per cent.”

World Tea House opened seven years ago. Holmans said they survived Nova Centre construction disruptions for three years, and are now struggling with the ongoing work on Argyle Street.

“We’re used to construction. It’s one of those things that you deal with when you’re downtown. We’re a downtown business so we have to grow we have to build buildings and that’s just the nature of a growing city,” he said.

“But if things continue with slow sales, a lot of businesses are going to be hurting. We have one stellar day but it might not be that way next week or the week after, and we have 11 weeks to get through so we’re hoping for a lot more stellar days.”

Holmans said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from customers and businesses that helped by widely sharing his social media post.

“It is kind of a testament to what local businesses can do when we all get together and one of us cries for help and everyone else carries us up and just ensures that we have a really good day or week or event,” he said.