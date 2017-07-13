Man, woman facing charges after cocaine found in Halifax home: police
The two people charged after both in their 20s, with one also accused of resisting arrest.
A man and a woman from Halifax are each facing charges after drugs were allegedly found inside a city home.
Halifax Regional Police say around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officer executed a search warrant at a residence in the 0 to 100 block of Val Street, and found cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Marshall Burgess, 25, and Katelyn Gunn, 24, are charged with one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.
Burgess is also charged with resisting arrest and two counts of breaching his probation.