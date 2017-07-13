From North Preston Day to family outdoor movie: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

North Preston Day: Fireworks, a parade, free food and more are on the go Saturday for the 10th annual North Preston Day. Everyone is invited to join the residents of this historic African Nova Scotian community for a fun and games, kicking off at 9 a.m. with a free breakfast at the North Preston Community Centre. A parade follows at 10 a.m. with special appearances from pro boxer Custio Clayton and basketball star Christopher Johnson, then there’s a BBQ and kids activities at noon. An adorable King and Queen pageant for kids is at 4 p.m., and finally the day is capped off with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Dartmouth gets artsy: Portland Street will be bustling with hundreds of people this Saturday visiting galleries, listening to live music and enjoying a Community Art Day as part of the free Brunch, Browse & Buskers series of summer festivals over select Saturdays in July and August. Organized by the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be buskers up and down Portland, crafts for all ages, games, a live art project with Amber Solberg, and a tent displaying work by talented locals.



Family movie: Journey to the horizon with Disney’s Moana this Saturday night as part of the AFF Outdoor Film Experience. Moana tells the story of a sea voyaging enthusiast and the only daughter of a chief in a long line of navigators. When her island's fishermen can't catch any fish and the crops fail, she sets out to find the demigod Maui on an epic journey across the Pacific and save her island. The film will be projected on a big screen at the Pondside Amphitheatre, Village Shops at Dartmouth Crossing at 9 p.m. The film has a run time of 107 minutes, and PG rating.



Queer Acts: Tales of queer women fighting for survival in the aftermath of WWII Germany (King of Berlin), Islam and sexual diversity (No Treats), being a black trans woman in Halifax (Fried), and more take the stage this weekend for the 9th annual Queer Acts Theatre Festival at The Bus Stop Theatre and Marquee Ballroom. The festival is dedicated to highlighting and celebrating the talent of local and national queer artists, and presenting theatrical work of relevance to the LGBTQ+ community. Various shows run Friday to Sunday, and there’s a full lineup with ticket pricing on the festival’s Facebook page.