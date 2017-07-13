'We all have an obligation:' Halifax bars and restaurants ditching plastic straws

A group of restaurants and bars in Halifax is doing away with straws and encouraging other businesses to do the same.

The Stubborn Goat, its beer garden, Durty Nelly's, The Rooftop, and Scanway Catering, Cake & Pastry Shop announced this week they won’t be putting straws or plastic stir sticks in their drinks anymore to reduce the amount of plastic they put into the environment.

“We all have an obligation, and we’re trying to do our little bit,” said Geir Simensen, co-owner of the Stubborn Goat.

Simensen said the idea came up when the Stubborn Goat was trying to figure out how to create less waste at the beer garden, and the group of restaurants realized the “shocking” number of straws they were going through in a year – 377,500.

For now, if someone asks for a straw, “and they’re very adamant about having a straw,” they’ll get one.

“When they first ask for a straw, we don’t just run and get them a straw. We kind of explain why they didn’t receive one, and if after that, they still really want a straw, we will get them one,” he said.

So far, Simensen said only one customer has made a stink about it, but in general, he thinks customers are happy about the change.

“It’s probably habitual on the consumer side and then also on the bar and restaurant side,” he said. “We just throw it in, without thinking, ‘Why do we do that?’”

Ecology Action Centre marine conservation coordinator Susanna Fuller is happy to see the change.

“I think we really need a lot more of that private sector initiative when it comes to plastics, and single-use plastics,” she said.

Fuller said she’d like to see municipal bylaws banning single-use plastics like straws, water bottles and bags eventually. She said scientists have determined that by the year 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish unless people change their habits, so it starts at an individual level.

“Substitutes are easy, and I would say straws are probably the most superfluous,” she said.

Simensen is urging other bars and restaurants in Halifax to ditch plastic straws as well, pointing to a growing movement across the continent. Already in Halifax, the Wooden Monkey is using biodegradable straws, according to its comments on the Stubborn Goat’s Facebook post.

“If all the restaurants are doing it, then it should be a little easier,” Simensen said.