Halifax police asking for public's help finding missing girl

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help finding a girl who’s been missing since Saturday.

In a news release, police say Amity Harris, 15, was last seen on July 8 in the 2400 block of Robie Street.

She’s described as a white girl, about 5’5” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with long red hair and hazel eyes. Police have no description of her clothing.

Police say they have no reason to believe she’s met with foul play, but they are concerned for her well-being.