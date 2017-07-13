Halifax Shipyard holding open house after sections of new patrol vessel move outside

Two pieces of the first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship will be moved outside at the Halifax Shipyard this weekend – and the public is invited inside.

A release from Irving Shipbuilding says two thirds – the centre and stern “mega-blocks” – of the future HMCS Harry DeWolf will be moved outside the shipbuilding facility on Barrington Street on Friday and Saturday.

Those two mega-blocks will be moved to land level for further outfitting, the release says, and then be joined together. They’ll form 70 per cent of HMCS Harry DeWolf.

The third piece, the bow, is still under construction. The release says it will join the other two pieces this fall, and then HMCS Harry DeWold will be launched in 2018.

“To celebrate this milestone,” Irving Shpbuilding is having an open house on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The release says more than 4,000 Irving Shipbuilding employees, Canadian Armed Forces members and members of the public have RSVP’d.