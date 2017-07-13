Man flown to Halifax hospital by LifeFlight helicopter after serious ATV crash

A man in his 20s was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Halifax after a serious ATV crash in Nova Scotia.

The RCMP say the single-vehicle accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the community of Smith’s Cove, Digby County.

Police say two men – aged 50 and 26 – suffered serious injuries. The 26-year-old was flown to the QEII hospital in Halifax, while the 50-year-old was taken by ambulance to Yarmouth.