'Thrilled:' Natal Day chair working to get Sidney Crosby in annual parade

Although it’s not a “done deal,” the chair of the Natal Day Parade is working behind the scenes to do everything possible so Sid can show off the Stanley Cup to a hometown crowd this August.

Residents started buzzing with excitement after a press conference this Wednesday when Sidney Crosby mentioned taking Lord Stanley’s mug in the parade on Aug. 7, his birthday - but parade chair Greg Hayward said he’d already been in talks with Crosby’s team for a few weeks.

“There are some logistics that they have to satisfy, and it’s mostly around security,” Hayward said Thursday.

“At this point I really can’t tell you diddly-squat, other than it’s a great opportunity for him to put the Cup in front of a whole lot of people.”

While the parade (which begins in Halifax and goes across the Macdonald Bridge to end in Dartmouth) traditionally attracts 35,000 to 40,000 people, Hayward said having Crosby in the parade would definitely increase turnout.

“I’ve had inquiries right now from as far away as Moncton for a copy of the parade route because they want to bring their kids down. That’s what we expect,” Hayward said.

The parade always has a Halifax Regional Police officer on every street corner on the route, but there would likely be a need for more officers around his float if Crosby joined the lineup, Hayward said.

An emailed statement from Lucas Wide, HRM spokesman, said Thursday that the municipality “would be thrilled to have him take part. We have had an initial discussion with his team but there is nothing official to announce at this time.”

Hayward said although it will take at least another week to settle up the details, he feels the Natal Day team can “handle all the requirements” needed to bring Crosby on, with help from partners like HRM and Halifax police.