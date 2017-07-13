Survey says average Halifax home prices have increased

The average price of a home in the Halifax area has increased, according to survey results released by Royal LePage on Thursday.

The real estate company’s House Price Survey and Market Survey forecast showed the average price of a Halifax home grew in the second quarter of 2017, rising on average by 1.9 per cent year-over-year to $302,469.

The price of a bungalow grew by 4.1 per cent to $257,027 in the second quarter.

During the same time period, price of a two-storey home rose by 2 per cent year-over-year to $319,873.

The median price of a condominium, however, declined, dropping by 5.8 per cent year-over-year to $292,996.

"Halifax is witnessing a shift towards a more balanced market, as sales activity and pricing continues to inch higher," Matt Honsberger, managing associate broker, Royal LePage Atlantic, said in a media release.

"With slightly fewer homes on the market, prospective purchasers are willing to pay a bit more for property, contributing to healthier market conditions."