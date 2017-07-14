In pictures: Blue Rodeo, Ron Sexsmith get Lost Together at Halifax Jazz Festival

The cool clear night carried the voices of Blue Rodeo and Ron Sexsmith over the heads of a cheering crowd on the Halifax waterfront, joined in the final and iconic Lost Together by favourite local musicians stepping up to the mic.

Friday night saw the Halifax Jazz Festival main stage first welcome headliner and singer-songwriter, Ron Sexsmith, decked out in a light blue jacket, ruffled shirt and sparkling pin.

As the the dusk fell over a swaying crowd, Sexsmith strolled through tunes like the popular Thinking Out Loud from Other Songs in 1997, and Whatever It Takes from 2004’s Retriever.

Sexsmith’s single Radio had the crowd grooving along with phenomenal piano solos, a bit reminiscent of Elton John, while Evergreen from his newest album The Last Rider (a chart topper in Ireland) kept toes tapping with a melodic folk feel.

Halifax’s own Rose Cousins joined Sexsmith on stage for Gold In Them Hills, while later Sexsmith and his tight band played Secret Heart from his 1995 self-titled album, Get In Line, and ended with Tell Me Again.

After switching setups, legendary country rock group Blue Rodeo burst onto stage in a whirl of coloured light with the classic 5 Days In May, hundreds of fists punching the air as the first strains of harmonica from frontman Jim Cuddy were heard.

Cuddy, dressed in a brown Western shirt and jeans, strummed guitar and grinned as he walked around the stage with longtime guitarist and frequent vocalist Greg Keelor, himself rocking a silver man bun with shades for the whole performance.

Blue Rodeo kept everyone moving throughout their roughly hour and half set with a mixture of classics like Cynthia and Fools Like You, alongside new tunes like the two-stepping guitar-picking I Can’t Hide This Anymore from their 2016 album 1000 Arms.

On The Railroad, a driving drum beat pounded out from the stage as Keelor led the song in a rough and tumble mania, the band closing in on their drummer in a circle as the tempo sped up faster and faster into a frenzy.

After the Rain and Til I am Myself Again had couples of all ages dancing together, while an accordion solo on the catchy You’re Everywhere had the crowd cheering and clapping for more.

After a couple minutes the group came back for an encore, which began with Cuddy and Keelor standing on the edge of the stage without mics, leading the crowd in the opening bars of It Hasn’t Hit Me Yet.

Then came Try from 1987’s Outskirts, Cuddy’s falsetto effortlessly skipping up to the top notes and ringing out over the crowd belting along with him.

For the final tune, Lost Together, Blue Rodeo brought out Sexsmith (red wine in hand) while familiar faces Rose Cousins, Adam Baldwin and Matt Mays all stepped up to join their voices to the tune, the cheers growing louder with each verse.