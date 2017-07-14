Nova Scotia woman fined for not caring for sick dog, which had to be euthanized: SPCA

A Nova Scotia woman has been fined for failing to properly care for her dog which had to be put down, but the SPCA said they would have liked to see a prohibition on owning other pets.

According to a Nova Scotia SPCA release Friday, Sunday Wallace of Yarmouth was sentenced on July 4 in Yarmouth Provincial Court and handed a $500 fine for failing to provide an animal with adequate medical attention when the animal was wounded or ill.

In November 2016, the SPCA said one of their officers came to Wallace’s residence while investigating a complaint that said a dog living at the residence was very thin and in “extremely poor condition.”

Upon inspecting the dog, the SPCA said it was suffering from a severe skin infection and needed immediate medical care. Wallace was ordered to have the dog treated by a veterinarian immediately, but later that day she released the dog into the SPCA’s care.

It was determined that the dog’s condition had progressed too far due to a lack of veterinary intervention over a lengthy period of time, and euthanasia was the most humane option for the animal.

“This is an unfortunate, sad and preventable case that should have never happened. I realize that not everybody can always afford veterinary care, but that does not take away our responsibility to properly care for our pets – their wellbeing is our responsibility,” Chief Inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg of the SPCA said in the release.

“I am disappointed that a period of prohibition was not included as part of the sentencing.”